Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa opens door to extra time

In England since the summer of 2018, Marcelo Bielsa has truly revolutionized the club of Leeds United. In the space of two and a half years, he allowed this team which played the middle of the table in the Championship (English second division) to win the title and move up to the Premier League, and develop sumptuous and efficient football. Despite an often strawberry defense, the Peacocks are 12th. A very nice result for a promoted. Adored in the north of England, the tactician is adored by Leeds supporters, who would like to see him stay with them again.

But 5 months from the end of his contract, the former Olympique de Marseille technician has still not extended his lease. According to Mirror, the native of Rosario wants to be 100% focused on the end of the season and would like to wait a bit longer before making a decision. He even recently confided that he could stay. “I am very comfortable living and managing in England. Yearly contracts don’t mean I’m unwilling to stay here longer. ” The door is therefore open for an extension of Marcelo Bielsa.