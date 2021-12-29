Leeds: Raphinha finally extended?

Announced leaving for Bayern Munich against 50 million euros, Raphinha could finally stay in Leeds. Indeed, according to The Athletic, the Brazilian is expected to extend his contract with the Peacocks, which currently runs until 2024.

The English media indicate that his agent, Deco, has been discussing an extension of his player for several weeks with the leaders of Leeds. The news of a possible transfer to Bayern surprised internally. Raphinha for his part would like to remain under the orders of Marcelo Bielsa with his sights set on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which he wishes to play in the colors of Brazil.