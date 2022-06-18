Leeds revise Raphinha’s price down

FC Barcelona is linked to many players during this summer transfer window. One of them is Raphinha, the Brazilian winger playing at Leeds United. The Catalans hoped that Leeds would be relegated in order to sign the player at a discount (€25m) but the Peacocks held on and are now asking for sums deemed excessive by Barça (€70m).

However Sport indicates that the club trained by the American, Jesse Marsch could revise its requests downwards, by requiring no more than 50M€. A sum which would however still not enter the Catalan accounts. Case to follow.