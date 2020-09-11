Leeds United announce Marcelo Bielsa extension

“I will work next season at Leeds United. Everything has been settled. I will definitely be here next season ”. On Thursday, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed to the media his presence on the Leeds bench next season. After allowing Leeds to regain the Premier League, El Loco had long maintained the mystery of his intentions.

The promoted in turn formalized the extension of his Argentine manager this Friday. The former OM coach has thus initialed a new one-season lease. Next deadline for Bielsa and his men, a match against Liverpool to open the Premier League season …