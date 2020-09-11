Home Sports football Leeds United announce Marcelo Bielsa extension
Sportsfootball

Leeds United announce Marcelo Bielsa extension

By kenyan

“I will work next season at Leeds United. Everything has been settled. I will definitely be here next season ”. On Thursday, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed to the media his presence on the Leeds bench next season. After allowing Leeds to regain the Premier League, El Loco had long maintained the mystery of his intentions.

The promoted in turn formalized the extension of his Argentine manager this Friday. The former OM coach has thus initialed a new one-season lease. Next deadline for Bielsa and his men, a match against Liverpool to open the Premier League season …

Related news

football

PSG: the promises of beginners Kays Ruiz and Arnaud Kalimuendo

kenyan -
If they could not avoid the defeat of Paris SG in Lens on Thursday night, Kays Ruiz and Arnaud Kalimuendo have posted pretty promises...
Read more
football

Kays Ruiz reacts to his first with PSG

kenyan -
Tenured at only 18 years old with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 for the first time in his young career last night against...
Read more
football

LFP: Labrune had warned Quillot that he was going to “ fire ” him

kenyan -
The now ex-executive director general of the Professional Football League (LFP), Didier Guillot was the first victim of the nomination at the head of...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,765FansLike
3,523FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

EdF: Hugo Lloris’ hot reaction

football kenyan -
Author of an excellent performance tonight, Hugo Lloris fully contributed to the first success of the France team in the Nations League against Sweden...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

Real Madrid regain hope with Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
Even if it will be very complicated to get rid of the Welshman, the Merengues leaders still have a silver lining. "Who could get...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke