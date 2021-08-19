HomeSportsfootballLeeds United: Patrick Bamford extended for four years
Leeds United: Patrick Bamford extended for four years

By kenyan

Very prominent last season with Leeds United (17 goals and 8 caviars in 38 Premier League matches), Patrick Bamford is not ready to leave the Peacocks. As his contract expired in June 2022, the England striker extended for four years with the team coached by Marcelo Bielsa.

“Leeds United are happy to announce that Patrick Bamford has signed a new contract with the club. The 27-year-old has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 “, writes the English club in its press release.

