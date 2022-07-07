Menu
Leeds United snatch Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord

Executioner of OM in the semi-finals of the Europa League Conference, Luis Sinisterra leaves Feyenoord. The Colombian winger is crossing the Channel to join England and sign for Leeds United. He becomes the club’s sixth recruit this summer.

The Peacocks paid around €25 million, according to the English press. “He signed a five-year contract, until the summer of 2027”, the statement said. The 23-year-old is expected to digitally replace Raphinha, whose name is being touted by the Barcelona side.

