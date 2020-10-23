Home Sports football Leicester could try his luck with Florian Thauvin
Sportsfootball

Leicester could try his luck with Florian Thauvin

By kenyan

Arrived for the first time at the Olympique de Marseille in September 2013, Florian Thauvin had a good time at OM but not only. Transferred two years later to Newcastle and then loaned to the Marseille club the following year, the 2018 world champion finally returned to the Vélodrome for good in the summer of 2017. Three years, therefore, that the left leg of the player trained in Grenoble is the delight of Marseille supporters. But while he was not spared by the latter’s injuries, Florian Thauvin has made a perfect start to the season, evidenced by his three goals and four assists in seven Ligue 1 matches played this season.

And yet, the Olympian right-winger could see his future register with England if the media are to be believed Leicester Mercury. Indeed, the one whose contract will end at the end of the season would be in the ranks of Leicester which has already positioned itself on the player this summer. Especially since if OM want to make a good sum of it, it would be necessary to manage to part with it this winter, at the risk of seeing it leave freely this summer. If Leicester can be interested, Aston Villa would also be in the footsteps of Marseille. One thing is now almost certain, the chances of Thauvin staying at OM are slim.

Related news

football

Real Madrid: these expats who do not regret leaving

kenyan -
They left Casa Blanca and do not regret it. Focus on these players that the Merengues have loaned or sold and who are...
Read more
football

MLS: Gonzalo Higuain draws the wrath of his trainer

kenyan -
Inter Miami's star summer rookie alongside Blaise Matuidi this summer, Gonzalo Higuain has had a mixed start to say the least. In six...
Read more
football

Lille: the dazzling return of the forgotten Yusuf Yazici

kenyan -
The Mastiffs assured last night in Prague. Winners 4-1, the Northerners were able to count on a Yusuf Yazici on fire. What...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Bride dies before marriage after poor cosmetic procedure

World kenyan -
Coco Siew Zhi Sing, 23, died after an unsuccessful liposuction Image: Disclosure / Facebook A bride...
Read more

Hustler narrative is gaining ground – Former CJ admits

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement is gaining popularity across the country as he weighed in...
Read more

Priest gets ‘high five’ from little girl during blessing and reaction...

World kenyan -
Priest receives 'high five' from little girl during blessing Image: Reproduction / Tik Tok A priest...
Read more

Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” has improved Gnome and kernel 5.8

Tech news kenyan -
Distribution Ubuntu 20.10 also features fingerprint login, Raspberry Pi 4 support and Wi-Fi sharing October is the month of new Ubuntu. It was not...
Read more

Declare your candidature or retire from politics – Renowned Economist tells...

News Alfred Kiura -
Economist David Ndii has challenged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to declare his Presidential bid for the 2022 General Elections or...
Read more

Aisha Jumwa fails to take plea for murder charge

News Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, Malindi member of parliament Aisha Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Otieno pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. The two appeared in a...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke