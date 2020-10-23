Leicester could try his luck with Florian Thauvin

Arrived for the first time at the Olympique de Marseille in September 2013, Florian Thauvin had a good time at OM but not only. Transferred two years later to Newcastle and then loaned to the Marseille club the following year, the 2018 world champion finally returned to the Vélodrome for good in the summer of 2017. Three years, therefore, that the left leg of the player trained in Grenoble is the delight of Marseille supporters. But while he was not spared by the latter’s injuries, Florian Thauvin has made a perfect start to the season, evidenced by his three goals and four assists in seven Ligue 1 matches played this season.

And yet, the Olympian right-winger could see his future register with England if the media are to be believed Leicester Mercury. Indeed, the one whose contract will end at the end of the season would be in the ranks of Leicester which has already positioned itself on the player this summer. Especially since if OM want to make a good sum of it, it would be necessary to manage to part with it this winter, at the risk of seeing it leave freely this summer. If Leicester can be interested, Aston Villa would also be in the footsteps of Marseille. One thing is now almost certain, the chances of Thauvin staying at OM are slim.