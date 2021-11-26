Leicester: incidents took place with Legia Warsaw supporters

Leicester won 3-1 Thursday night against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League. A victory which places the Foxes in first place in their group with eight points. Everything was decided in the first half in this meeting, which also saw incidents occur in the stands of the King Power Stadium.

Indeed, while the English club led 3-1, the supporters of Legia Warsaw began to ignite smoke, before trying to storm the opposing fans. The Poles then threw projectiles, before clashes with the police began. At the end of the meeting, Brendan Rodgers said it was not ” something you want to see at a soccer game, to be honest. “