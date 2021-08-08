Leicester: Wesley Fofana unavailable until 2022

The bad news has fallen for Wesley Fofana. Victim of a dangerous tackle from Fernando Niño during a friendly match between Leicester and Villarreal, the French central defender had to go out on a stretcher because of a fractured left tibia. After his victory in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon (1-0), Foxes coach Brendan Rodgers gave news of the former Stéphanois, which is not really reassuring, and announces several months of ‘absence.

“Fofana is having surgery on Monday and he won’t play until 2022. We will have to assess the situation in the next six months. In and around his medial ligament there was a lot more damage than we had hoped for. The scanner showed that there was quite significant damage there. He will be operated on, then he will be back on the training ground next Thursday or Friday and will begin his rehabilitation. It’s a shame for us to lose his incredible talent. But he’s really, really in a good mood. It’s a shame for the Premier League not to have a talent like that. For us, it is a hard blow ”Brendan Rodgers said at a press conference.