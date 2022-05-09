Leicester: Youri Tielemans is close to having found his future club

The Belgian midfielder, who worked for AS Monaco, should change clubs this summer. An English cador would already be in pole position.

For years now, Youri Tielemans has been a benchmark in the Premier League midfield. Only, this season, things are not going well for the Foxes. Leicester is thus fourteenth, and if relegation seems far away, the European positions are just as much. A logically difficult situation for the Belgian international.

As indicated The Sun, there could well be a club that will play Europe next season. A departure seems inevitable in any case, in particular because his contract expires in 2023, and he has already brushed aside the extension proposals from the leaders of Leicester. A sale is therefore clearly on the agenda.

A nice amount

The media indicates that Arsenal are very well positioned to enlist the former Monegasque, with an offer of 46 million euros in the process of being accepted. In the entourage of the 25-year-old player, we would be quite confident, while Mikel Arteta pushed behind the scenes for his leaders to rush to recruit him. The Spaniard wants reinforcements in the middle and believes that Tielemans is the ideal recruit.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are also on the case, but it is the Gunners who are in pole position in this case. It must be said that the Londoners’ project is particularly attractive, and that Arteta’s troops have their destiny in their hands to participate in the next edition of the Champions League…