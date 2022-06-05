Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku discusses his future

In an interview given to TelefootRB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku remained quite evasive about his future at the club, keeping in mind the World Cup deadline: “Here, we will have to think carefully and make a good decision. The World Cup is coming to life and this is a parameter to be taken into account.

After a superb 2021/2022 season, with 35 goals and 20 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, the French international, decisive passer against Denmark last Friday, does not rule out finding his training club, Paris Saint-Germain : “As I said, you just have to think carefully.”