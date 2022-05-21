Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Leipzig: Mohamed Simakan judges his progress

Date:

Interviewed this Saturday by the newspaper The Team, RB Leipzig central defender Mohamed Simakan spoke about his progress with the German club. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who arrived in Leipzig last summer from Strasbourg, believes he has managed to progress a lot and turn a corner this season at the Saxon club, with whom he has played 40 matches this year. for a goal scored and an assist.

“Leipzig allowed me to take the step I was waiting for. I have matured. We have a game with a lot of pressing and we can find ourselves in a one-on-one duel. We put you in the condition not to be afraid of these situations, to make the right decision. On that side, in my head, there was a tilt”said the French international U20 who will play the German Cup final against Freiburg this Saturday evening (8 p.m.).

Previous article8 die in Maai Mahiu road accident

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

8 die in Maai Mahiu road accident

kenyan -
Eight people have been confirmed dead in a...

Manchester United: Paul Pogba has decided between PSG and Juve!

kenyan -
At the end of his contract at Manchester United,...

Eight mourners killed in accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway

kenyan -
The mini-bus that rammed head-on into a lorry near...

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again after being saved by Sonko

kenyan -
A man who was saved from imprisonment by...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

8 die in Maai Mahiu road accident

News 0
Eight people have been confirmed dead in a...

Manchester United: Paul Pogba has decided between PSG and Juve!

football 0
At the end of his contract at Manchester United,...

Eight mourners killed in accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway

News 0
The mini-bus that rammed head-on into a lorry near...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.