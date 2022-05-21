Leipzig: Mohamed Simakan judges his progress

Interviewed this Saturday by the newspaper The Team, RB Leipzig central defender Mohamed Simakan spoke about his progress with the German club. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who arrived in Leipzig last summer from Strasbourg, believes he has managed to progress a lot and turn a corner this season at the Saxon club, with whom he has played 40 matches this year. for a goal scored and an assist.

“Leipzig allowed me to take the step I was waiting for. I have matured. We have a game with a lot of pressing and we can find ourselves in a one-on-one duel. We put you in the condition not to be afraid of these situations, to make the right decision. On that side, in my head, there was a tilt”said the French international U20 who will play the German Cup final against Freiburg this Saturday evening (8 p.m.).