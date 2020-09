Considered a hope for RC Lens when he was 18, midfielder Simon Nsana (20) might not stay very long with the Sang et Or. Having become a professional two years ago, the latter faces many requests. .

According to our information, English, Belgian and German clubs have shown an interest in it. Linked to the RCL until 2021, Nsana also has a good rating on the other side of the Channel. In Perfidious Albion, the artesian community had, for example, already caught the eye of Manchester City.