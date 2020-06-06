Leverkusen: Wirtz, Bundesliga precocious record and already compared to Havertz

By scoring this Saturday against Bayern Munich at 17 years and 34 days, Florian Wirtz became the youngest goalscorer in The history of the Bundesliga. The attacking midfielder is already compared to… teammate Kai Havertz.

To score your first league goal with a curled strike from the left while you are right-handed is not trivial. But to face Manuel Neuer and beat a record of precocity, it becomes downright a small feat. By scoring this Saturday against Bayern Munich at 17 years and 34 days, Florian Wirtz simply became the youngest goalscorer in The history of the Bundesliga.

🗣💬 “This is Kai Havertz’s successor: once again, Leverkusen will give us a player to follow”🇩🇪 Polo Breitner tells us about Florian Wirtz (17), the youngest scorer in the Bundesliga and who we will inevitably hear about in the future. #rmclive pic.twitter.com/LyjJ7Pqpkg — RMC (@RMCinfo) June 6, 2020

While his side lost 4-2, the attacking midfielder made a name for themselves by dusting off the record held by Nuri Sahin, who scored in 2005 with Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17 years and 85 days.

Three weeks earlier, on 18 May, Wirtz had become the third youngest player in history to make his Bundesliga debut by having lined up against Werder Bremen (4-1), after Sahin and Cologne defender Yann Bisseck.

Already compared to Havertz

“When you see the list of players who scored before the age of 18 (Julian Draxler, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner…), you can predict a great future for him. Peter Bosz (Leverkusen coach) launched it at the resumption of the Bundesliga. For the German media, he is Kai Havertz’s successor. Once again, Leverkusen is taking us a player to follow,” said David Lortholary, German football specialist for RMC Sport.

Launched on the return from the dressing room against Bayern, when the score was 3-1 for the visitors, the German U17 international – who arrived earlier this year from Cologne – deceived Neuer’s vigilance after eliminating Lucas Hernandez with a fake strike in the box.

An Olympian calm for his debut

For teammate Julian Baumgartlinger, he showed from his first game that he had “special qualities”. After his debut on the Werder’s turf, Bosz praised his olympian calm: “Normally I don’t talk about players individually. But I’m going to do it for Florian. Playing your first Bundesliga game is always something special. He’s only 17, I guess he was nervous before the game. But he didn’t show it, he played well, he was important to us in this game. He kept a lot of balls. He defended well.”

Florian Wirtz was 3 years, 3 months and 16 days old when Manuel Neuer made his Bundesliga debut.At 17 years, 1 month and 3 days old, Florian Wirtz just scored his first Bundesliga goal… against Manuel Neuer. pic.twitter.com/863mEjsA50 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2020

Aleksandar Dragovic, Bayer defender, is convinced that he “may be another Kai Havertz if he keeps his feet on the ground.” The comparison with his elder often comes back, despite a clear difference in size (1.89m for Havertz, 1.75m for Wirtz).

Because they play as an attacking midfielder, even if Havertz – who lost against Bayern – has helped out in his last games, because they have a great speed and a silky technique, and because they are therefore phenomena of precocity. Let the Bayer fans take advantage of this, because Havertz could pass the torch to his young team-mate as early as this summer to join a European cador.

Meanwhile, Wirtz could have another opportunity to show up as early as Tuesday with a trip to Saarbrucken, D4 club, in the semi-finals of the German Cup.