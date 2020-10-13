LFP / Mediapro: Jean-Michel Aulas comes out of silence and puts pressure on Mediapro!

The main TV rights holder Mediapro is turning French football upside down. OL president Jean-Michel Aulas came out of his silence to make a firm speech against the Sino-Spanish group, which has taken steps to freeze its debt of 172 M €.

French football is worried. As the coronavirus epidemic and the resulting economic crisis hit clubs’ wallets, one of the main sources of income withdrew a few days ago. Indeed, Mediapro has not paid its second installment, of 172 M €, to the LFP (Professional Football League), which will therefore not be able to redistribute their shares to professional training, expected on October 17. Jaume Roures, boss of Mediapro, has in the wake of his intention to renegotiate the purchase price of the rights of L1 and L2 acquired for the period 2020-2024. What to imagine very difficult months for professional clubs …

Mute on the subject since this announcement, the president of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas came out of the silence, questioned by the Parisian. To evoke his surprise to see Mediapro act in this way. “Mediapro asked clubs a few days ago to do their utmost to present an extremely selling product. The clubs have played the game. This reaction is disproportionate. This hides something else. Everything was miraculous, beautiful, and a month later we arrive at this situation… What justifies this change of attitude? There is something else we don’t know, at least not me! “

For the boss of OL, who had not been involved by his peers in the call for tenders, it is necessary “Have an extremely firm attitude. I know that Vincent Labrune (the new president of the LFP, editor’s note) has this idea. We are within our rights. Football can seem cheated. It is not in Mediapro’s interest to violate very strict TV rights tendering regulations. I did not participate very closely in this call for tenders, I had participated in all the previous ones, but I was reminded of this one at the end … The rule is that when you are in failure to pay, you lose ownership of the rights. Themselves, they dig their graves ”, he warns.

Mediapro wants to freeze its debt!

At the same time, the satirical journal The chained Duck, to be published this Wednesday, explains that from September 29, the Sino-Spanish company initiated a mediation procedure on September 29 with the president of the commercial court of Nanterre with the aim of freezing the debt of 172 M €. A procedure that Vincent Labrune would have taken cognizance of and that he would like to accept in order to reschedule the expected payment …

Aulas, he is a supporter of the hard line. “They have to pay, and if they don’t pay, there will be negotiations with others. ” For the others in question, the Lyon president rather imagines new players, such as Free, Amazon, Alibaba or Netflix rather than Canal Plus or BeIN Sports. “The idea that I want to defend is that you need a Spotify for football or a Deezer for football, you need a unique offer with an attractive price and that the public no longer has to wonder what string is the match “, concludes Aulas. In any case, the next few weeks promise to be very important for the future of French professional football.