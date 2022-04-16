Menu
Liga: after Bayern Munich, Villarreal ensures

Villarreal walks on water. After achieving the feat against Bayern Munich, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Unai Emery’s men were to confirm in La Liga. On the lawn of Getafe, Moreno quickly opened the scoring on a service from Alcacer (1-0, 7th). A few moments later, Trigueros doubled the bet for the Yellow Submarine (2-0, 16th).

The reduction in Unal’s score will not change anything at the end of the meeting (2-1, 63rd). Villarreal therefore won and moved up to seventh place, before facing Valencia. Getafe, 15th, are still on reprieve for relegation.

