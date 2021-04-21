Liga: Alavés surprises Villarreal, no winner between Elche and Valladolid

On the lawn of the Estadio Mendizorrotza, Alaves and Villarreal crossed swords this Wednesday as part of the 31st day of La Liga. Sixteenth at kick-off, the premises created a surprise by winning 2-1 against the yellow submarine, sixth.

In the other game of the evening, Elche and Valladolid challenged each other at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero and this meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 9 p.m. results:

Alavés 2 -1 Villarreal: Joselu (17th), Mendez (80th); Alcacer (50th)

Elche 1-1 Valladolid: Fidel (22nd); Olaza (86th)