Disappointing first for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Back to competition on Monday, the Basque club conceded the draw at Elche (0-0).

Without a solution, the two teams parted back to back, without scoring a single goal. A good point taken for Elche, who moves on the lawn of Atletico Madrid within the framework of the second day. For its part, Bilbao will receive FC Barcelona for a first shock in this Spanish Championship.