Liga: Athletic offers Osasuna, Oihan Sancet sees triple

Continuation of the 19th day of La Liga with a disputed Osasuna-Athletic. The premises opened the scoring through Kike (10th) before the Bilbao team equalized by Oihan Sancet (16th).

This same Sancet gave the advantage to his family a few moments later (25th). The Spanish international hopes even offered a hat-trick after returning from the locker room (68th). This success (1-3) allows the Athletic to climb in the first part of the classification, to the 9th position. Osasuna, who finished ten after the exclusion of Chimy Avila late in the game, remains 14th.

La Liga standings