Liga: Atlético copes against Eibar thanks to Luis Suarez

As part of the 19th day of La Liga, Atlético de Madrid (1st, 41 points) challenged Eibar (15th, 19 pts) this Thursday evening, at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua. Given the form of the two teams, we expected an easy success of the Colchoneros but they had to wait until the 88th minute to win (2-1).

After goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic’s penalty goal (12th, 1-0), Suarez equalized for Diego Simeone’s team (40th, 1-1). It was also he who offered the victory to his team by transforming in turn a penalty (88th, 1-2). With this success, Atlético consolidates its leadership position. Eibar is still fifteenth. Note that Moussa Dembélé remained on the bench.

