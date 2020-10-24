Liga: Atlético de Madrid tames Betis and climbs on the podium

If the Spanish championship was represented by the Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid this Saturday (1-3), a shock was taking place between Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis Balompié. Respectively 10th and 9th, the Colchoneros and the Verdiblancos could move up to second place behind Real Madrid in case of success. An important stake for the two teams who neutralized each other quite logically during the first 45 minutes of play.

Atlético de Madrid caught up quite quickly in the second half with Marcos Llorente who rushed to the left of the area and adjusted Claudio Bravo with a cross shot (1-0, 46 ‘). Atlético de Madrid then tried to take cover but Hector Herrera (58th), Yannick Carrasco (59th) and Luis Suarez (68th) did not find the fault. Betis then found themselves reduced to 10 following the red card from Martin Montoya (72nd). In numerical superiority, Atlético de Madrid managed to score a new goal at the end of the match thanks to Luis Suarez (2-0, 90th +1). The Madrid club won 2-0 and climbed to second place in the league behind Real Madrid and ahead of Real Sociedad.

La Liga standings