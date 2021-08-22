Liga: Atlético Madrid continues against Elche

The Colchoneros continue. After an entry victory on the lawn of Celta Vigo (1-0), Atlético Madrid continues with a new victory on its lawn, on the occasion of the second day of La Liga. At the start of the match, when almost nothing happened, the Madrilenians managed to open the scoring before half-time thanks to Correa. Following a hand fault by Casilla, the Argentine striker sends an outside right foot into the empty goal, from the right of the area (1-0, 39th).

Despite the domination of Elche, the defense of Atlético was able to be vigilant in the second half, as usual, and was very little worried. Without shining, the men of Simeone sign a second consecutive victory before the reception of Villarreal for the account of the third day. For his part, Elche will receive Seville.

