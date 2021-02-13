Liga: Atlético regains victory in Granada

After a draw (2-2) against Celta at the start of the week that ended an incredible winning streak, Atlético moved to Granada on Saturday. A trip that promised to be complicated … Decimated by covid-19 and injuries, the leader of La Liga was still deprived of several players such as Trippier, Gimenez or João Félix, but was still able to return from Andalusia with the three points thanks to this 2-1 success.

After a rather dominated first period but without a goal, it was Marcos Llorente who put Atlético in front with a shot from outside the area (0-1, 63rd). But Yangel Herrera equalized in stride (1-1, 66th). Not defeated, the Colchoneros went back to the attack and it’s Angel Correa, on a shot deflected by a defender (1-2, 75th). Atlético are back eight points ahead of Real Madrid, with one game less, and eleven points ahead of Barça. Granada remains eighth.

