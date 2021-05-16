Liga: Atlético wins at the end of the match against Osasuna and remains leader in front of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona loses against Celta and says goodbye to the title

On behalf of the 37th day of La Liga, Atlético took a big step towards the title by winning against Osasuna at the end of the match (2-1). By winning against Athletic Bilbao (0-1), Real Madrid can still believe it unlike Barça who lost against Celta de Vigo (1-2).

Always so crazy and uncertain, the race for the title in La Liga took another turn today. On the 37th and penultimate day of the Spanish league, leaders Atlético (80 points before kick-off) faced 11th-placed Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano. In the event of victory against Osasuna and defeat of Real Madrid, Diego Simeone’s men could be champions today. At the start of the match, they lacked success with this post hit by Luis Suarez at close range (20th). Eight minutes later, the Uruguayan center forward gave himself another opportunity and his shot narrowly escaped the frame. At the end of the first period, Saul’s long-range attempt came close to Osasuna’s goalkeeper posts. 0-0 at the break.

Despite a clear domination, the Colchoneros could not find the frame. In the 58th minute of play, Savic thought to open the scoring with a header but the Montenegrin defender was eventually flagged offside. Same scenario eight minutes later, but this time it was Yannick Carrasco’s goal that was denied. And against all odds, it was Osasuna who scored the first goal of this meeting in the 75th minute of play with a header from Budimir, which Oblak could not stop, whose hand was not firm enough. 1-0 for the Pamplona club, but Atlético’s goal finally came in the 82nd minute with this strike under the bar of Renan Lodi who equalized (1-1). At the very end of the match, Luis Suarez gave the victory to Atlético (87th) and allowed the Colchoneros to keep the chair with this victory (2-1).

FC Barcelona say goodbye to the title, Real can still believe it

To continue to believe in the title, Real Madrid (2nd) and FC Barcelona (3rd) had to win respectively against Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo. Barça did not shake and opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi from the head, rare enough to be underlined (27th). The 30th of the season for the Pulga. Before half-time, Santi Mina equalized for Celta de Vigo against a motionless Gérard Piqué, and therefore scored his 11th goal of the season. 1-1 at the break between the two teams. In the second half, Ter Stegen saved his team with a superb save (72nd), but 10 minutes later, Lenglet saw red and left his teammates outnumbered. This feverishness allowed Santi Mina to give victory to his family in the last minutes of the match (2-1) and thus killed Barça’s last title hopes with the victory of Atlético. FC Barcelona will therefore try to keep its third place next week while Sevilla remains on the lookout. On the side of Real, it was much quieter, especially in the first period where no goal was scored. 0-0 at halftime. In second, despite several attempts by the Basque team, it was Nacho who took advantage of a low cross from Casemiro to push the leather to the back of the net (67th). 1-0 for Zinedine Zidane’s team who managed to hold this score. Crucial victory, essential even for Real who remain two points behind their neighbor Atlético, but who can still dream of the title.

While Sevilla was guaranteed to finish at least 4th, Villarreal (7th), his opponent of the day, had to win to keep chances of qualifying in the Europa League. Thing made for the players of Unai Emery who had imposed themselves thanks to a hat-trick from Carlos Bacca from the head (34th), and from the right after having erased Koundé and Bounou (47th), with a strike outside the area in the empty goal (79th) and a goal from Gerard Moreno (66th). The Sevillians collapsed in this match as they spent almost the entire second period ten to eleven after the exclusion of Diego Carlos (51st). In other matches, Real Sociedad (5th) largely won against Valladolid (18th), the big loser of this race to maintain, in particular thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, who scored twice in the first period, by David Silva and Adnan Januzaj. In the race to maintain, Elche (19th) won against Cadiz (12th) and still had hope, just like Eibar (20th) despite his defeat against Valencia (14th). Huesca (17th) missed the boat against Betis who kept pace with Real Sociedad, while Alavés (15th) gave himself air by beating Granada (10th) in a lively match.

The La Liga standings can be found here

The results of the 37th day:

Alavés 4 -2 Granada: Pons (8th), Duarte (21st), Joselu (66th), Rioja (72nd); Molina (31st), Puertas (63rd)

Athletic Bilbao 0- 1 Real Madrid : Nacho (68th)

Atlético de Madrid 2 -1 Osasuna: Renan Lodi (82nd), Suarez (88th); Budimir (76th)

FC Barcelona 1- 2 Celta de Vigo : Messi (28th); Mina (38th, 89th)

Real Betis 1 -0 Huesca: Iglesias (57th sp)

Cadiz CF 1- 3 Elche : Jose Mari (15th sp); Milla (58th), Gonzalez (64th), Fidel (88th)

Getafe 2 -1 Levante: Alena (13th), Kubo (84th); Melero (30th)

Real Sociedad 4 -1 Valladolid: Isak (6th, 16th), Silva (28th), Januzaj (35th sp); Marcos Andre (82nd)

Valencia 4 -1 Eibar: Guedes (3rd, 49th), Soler (19th, 30th); Gil (39th)

Villarreal 4-0 Sevilla FC: Bacca (34th, 47th, 79th), Moreno (66th)