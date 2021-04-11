Liga: Betis frustrates Atlético

After Real Madrid’s victory yesterday over Barça during the Clasico, Atlético could take advantage of his trip to the Betis pitch to further exclude the Catalans from the title race. It is missed since the Colchoneros could only draw 1-1 this Sunday evening.

Yannick Carrasco had yet launched his own by opening the scoring in the 5th minute but everything got complicated thereafter. Dominated, the capital club conceded an equalizer signed Tello (20th) and is satisfied with a small point. In the standings of this Liga, Atlético is still leader with a step ahead of its neighbor Madrid, and two over the Blaugranas. Betis are 6th.