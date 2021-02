The victory was long to emerge but Betis ended up getting the better of Osasuna in this 21st La Liga matchday. With Emerson, Mandi or Fekir all holders, the Andalusians had to wait for the goal of Borja Iglesias in the 79th to win 1-0.

The Verdiblancos maintain their good form at the moment with this 8th game in a row without defeat in all competitions. They occupy 7th place in Liga, nine points behind neighbor Seville, 4th and last virtual qualifier in the Champions League.

The Liga standings.