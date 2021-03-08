Liga: Betis offers a comeback against Alavés

End of the 26th day of Liga with a nice shock between Betis, on a very good dynamic (3 wins in a row), welcomed Alavés, a team in the red zone and on three consecutive defeats in La Liga. And it was the Andalusian team that won, with a score of 3-2.

At the start of the game, Joselu put the Basques in front (0-1, 11th), before Edgar Mendez doubled the bet. It was a very bad start … But in the second period, Fekir caused a penalty converted by Borja Iglesias (1-2, 61st), before Joaquin equalized (2-2, 81st). Borja Iglesias, with the head, folded the meeting (3-2, 88th). Betis continues and remains sixth, with five points ahead of Villarreal. Alavés is nineteenth.

