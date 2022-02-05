Liga: carried by a double from Brais Mendez, Vigo tames Rayo

After Mallorca’s precious victory against Cadiz (2-1) in the maintenance race, the 23rd day of La Liga continued, this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with a mid-table poster between Celta (12th, 27 pts) and the Rayo Vallecano (8th, 31 pts). At Balaidos de Vigo, the men of Eduardo Coudet wanted to continue their series of invincibility, they who remained on a victory against Osasuna (2-0) and a draw against Sevilla FC (2-2). For its part, the Rayo hoped to confirm its short success obtained against Mallorca (1-0) and thus move up in the first half of the table.

A meeting which was however going to start in the best way for the locals. Dominating in the first moments, the Célticos quickly took the lead on a nice volley from the left of Mendez (1-0, 12th). In control but not very sharp offensively, Vigo made the difference with his only shot on target in the first period. A trend that was confirmed by the way back from the locker room. Masters of possession, the residents of Balaídos proved to be too imprecise around the opponent’s area and it was finally necessary to wait for the last ten minutes of play to see Mendez offer himself a double and thus put his people to safety (2- 0.80th). With this victory, Celta climbs to 10th place. For its part, Rayo remains 8th.

