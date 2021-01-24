Liga: Celta and Eibar back to back

Continuation of the 20th day of the Spanish championship with a rather balanced duel between Celta and Eibar. The Galicians, in difficulty lately, could not do better than a 1-1 against the Basque team, which also seemed to satisfy both teams.

In the first period, it was Brais Mendez who quickly put the locals in front (1-0, 9th). But in the second period, the nugget Bryan Gil put the two teams tied. Celta grabbed a place and passed ninth, just like Eibar who climbed for his part to the fifteenth step in the standings.

