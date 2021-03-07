Liga: Celta Vigo beats Huesca after a crazy match

On paper, this meeting did not necessarily seem to be very attractive. The red lantern of the championship, Huesca, who received a Celta Vigo, twelfth and far from providing his best football this season. And yet, this game was totally crazy. Very quickly, Celta Vigo took the advantage in this meeting thanks to Santi Mina (5th). And while we thought that Huesca would quickly sink, José Pacheta’s men reversed the game in two minutes. Dimitris Siovas equalized (14th) before the young Rafa Mir gave the advantage to his team (2-1, 16th). Nolito equalized before the break for Celta (38th).

In second, it was finally the right side Hugo Mallo who gave the advantage to the Galicians (2-3, 52nd). But this match was nothing ordinary. Huesca, led for the second time in the match, managed to find the resources to snatch the equalizer through David Fereiro (3-3, 75th). Two minutes later, Celta Vigo did not give Huesca an opportunity to hope to win the match and regained a definite advantage. A goal signed by Fran Beltran (3-4, 77th). With this victory, Celta Vigo goes back to eighth place. Cruel defeat for Huesca.