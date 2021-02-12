Liga: Celta’s first victory in 2021

She’s doing good that one. Celta finally raised its arms in 2021, for its 8th game in all competitions since the start of the new year. The Galicians beat Elche 3-1 and move forward in this La Liga, climbing to 9th place.

A double from Santi Mina (45th, 68th) and a goal from Brais Mendez (45th + 2) got the better of the 19th in this championship. Elche had a time reduced the mark by Rigoni but lost all the same. The promoted retains his two points behind the first non-relegation.

The Liga standings.