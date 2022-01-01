Liga, Covid-19: Carlo Ancelotti’s response to Xavi

Strongly affected by the Covid-19, FC Barcelona finds itself in the midst of a galley a few hours away from a trip to Mallorca, on behalf of the 19th day of Liga. Deprived of many players, Xavi Hernandez even publicly asked that the meeting be postponed. Present at a press conference this Saturday before Real Madrid’s match against Getafe on Sunday (2 p.m.), Carlo Ancelotti defended the protocol in force in Spain.

“It’s a complicated question. I respect everyone’s opinion. We were assigned against Athletic. There is a protocol and we can give an opinion, but we have to respect that protocol. If protocol is what it is, we have to play. In the end, it’s fair enough. We have been in confinement without matches for months … This pandemic is fairly under control, even if I am not a doctor, I listen to the scientists who say it. We must continue “, thus entrusted the coach of the Merengues. Xavi will appreciate it.