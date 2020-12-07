Home Sports football Liga: Eibar and Valencia neutralize each other
Sportsfootball

Liga: Eibar and Valencia neutralize each other

By kenyan

This Monday evening, Eibar and Valencia faced each other at the end of the twelfth day of La Liga. A clash between two poorly classified formations since the Basques, fifteenth with 13 points, received the club cher, sixteenth with 12 units on the clock.

After neutralizing each other during the first period (0-0), the two teams wanted to make a difference. Racic was not far from opening the scoring for Valencia in the 53rd. Exposito responded for Eibar with a deflected shot (69th). In the end, the score did not change (0-0). With one point each taken, Eibar and Valence are more than ever in the soft underbelly of the standings.

La Liga standings

Related news

Serie A: Fiorentina draws a draw against Genoa

football kenyan -
At the end of the tenth day of Serie A, Fiorentina and Genoa crossed swords. And as much to say that the...
Read more

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim offers Augsburg

football kenyan -
Hoffenheim performs well in the Bundesliga evening. During this 10th day, the German club dominated Augsburg 3-1 at home and took the...
Read more

Champions League: FC Barcelona, ​​Alvaro Morata’s black cat

football kenyan -
If the Old Lady will count on Cristiano Ronaldo to defeat Barca at Camp Nou, if the Portuguese plays, she will also have the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Parents appeal to Magoha over school fees

News Tracy Aime -
Parents have appealed to the government to give them a two-month grace period to clear their outstanding balances when schools reopen in January 2021....
Read more

Thika businessman speaks on where he was after disappearing for two...

News Tracy Aime -
Julius Gitau alias Gitau wa Mali has finally explained his whereabouts after disappearing for two months. Gitau revealed that unknown persons abducted him. On Sunday...
Read more

Satellite-controlled machine gun killed Iranian scientist, says military

World kenyan -
30.nov.2020 - Iranian military carries coffin with body of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a shooting attack Image: Reuters...
Read more

Raila Odinga accuses the church of promoting corruption

News Tracy Aime -
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga accused the church of promoting graft by accepting large donations without questioning the source of the money....
Read more

President Uhuru to go on leave for one month

News Connie Mukenyi -
The government has announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta will proceed on leave immediately after the Jamhuri day celebrations. This information was relayed through a circular...
Read more

Doctor succumbs to Covid-19 after 5 months without pay

News Connie Mukenyi -
The fight against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has suffered a massive blow after a doctor succumbed to the dreaded virus on Monday the 7th...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke