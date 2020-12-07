Liga: Eibar and Valencia neutralize each other

This Monday evening, Eibar and Valencia faced each other at the end of the twelfth day of La Liga. A clash between two poorly classified formations since the Basques, fifteenth with 13 points, received the club cher, sixteenth with 12 units on the clock.

After neutralizing each other during the first period (0-0), the two teams wanted to make a difference. Racic was not far from opening the scoring for Valencia in the 53rd. Exposito responded for Eibar with a deflected shot (69th). In the end, the score did not change (0-0). With one point each taken, Eibar and Valence are more than ever in the soft underbelly of the standings.

La Liga standings