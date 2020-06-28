Liga: Eibar offers Granada and distances itself from the red zone

On the 32nd day of Liga, Granada welcomed Eibar to the Los Carmenes. Held in check by Leganés last Monday (0-0), Grenade could pick up on the Valence CF if successful. On Eibar’s side, a victory would allow us to distance ourselves a little more in the red zone. The meeting started very badly for the men of Diego Martinez who cracked first.

Kike took advantage of a disagreement among the Grenadian defenders to launch De Blasis who pricked his ball in front of Escandell (0-1, 16th). Returning from the locker room, the locals leveled by Soldado with a header well served by Puertas (1-1, 48th). But Eibar did not procrastinate and regained the advantage by Kike with a nice pivot hit (1-2, 69th). Thanks to this ninth success of the season, Eibar rose to 15th place in the standings and was nine points ahead of the relegation zone.

