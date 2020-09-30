Home Sports football Liga: Eibar surprised at home against Elche
Sportsfootball

Liga: Eibar surprised at home against Elche

By kenyan

For once, in the middle of the week, there was a La Liga day. Villarreal won earlier in the afternoon against Alaves (3-1) when Atlético could not do better than a draw in Huesca (0-0). Real Madrid received this Wednesday evening a promoted, Real Valladolid, but also Eibar received in his den the formation of Elche with the hope of winning for the first time in this Liga.

But nothing went as planned. Even though the locals had possession of the ball and more attempts than their evening opponents, they conceded the opener. It is the Argentine striker, Lucas Boye who, with a cross shot, opened the scoring (0-1, 37th). In the second half, Eibar benefited from a penalty missed by Exposito (52nd). Despite final attempts, Eibar failed to come back.

Related news

football

Carabao Cup: Manchester United and Everton pass without trembling

kenyan -
Four days after their painful success against Brighton in the Premier League (3-2), Manchester United found these same Seagulls for the knockout stages...
Read more
football

LoC: all the qualifiers and hats of the group stage are known

kenyan -
Who will succeed Bayern Munich crowned last August? This question will arise more and more over the coming months and we now...
Read more
football

LdC: Rémy Cabella and Krasnodar pass against PAOK, Salzburg and Midtjylland also qualify

kenyan -
The last three tickets in the Champions League group stage were issued tonight. Winner 2-1 during their trip to Israel, Red Bull...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

OM: André Villas-Boas presents Luis Henrique

football kenyan -
Arrived this Thursday in Marseille, Luis Henrique will normally become an OM player. André Villas-Boas presented it at a pre-match press conference against...
Read more

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s confidences on his extension

football kenyan -
Courted by many big European clubs, the Gabonese striker has returned to Arsenal. A choice that has become clear for the person concerned...
Read more

PSG: Marcin Bulka leaving for Cartagena

football kenyan -
Third goalkeeper at PSG, Marcin Bulka asked to leave a season on loan, in order to have playing time. The arrival of Alexandre Letellier...
Read more

OL: Arsenal will return to the charge for Houssem Aouar

football kenyan -
Two years from the end of his contract, will Houssem Aouar leave Olympique Lyonnais? Friday night, the chain Telefoot explained in any case...
Read more

Mido expects Ronald Koeman’s response to Leo Messi

football kenyan -
After Lionel Messi declared his laziness to Luis Suarez and let out very harsh words towards the Blaugrana institution, the Egyptian Ahmed Hossam...
Read more

PSG: Thiago Silva dies Leonardo!

football kenyan -
Arrived free at Chelsea, Thiago Silva closed the PSG chapter, after eight years of good and loyal service. This does not prevent him...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke