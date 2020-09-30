Liga: Eibar surprised at home against Elche

For once, in the middle of the week, there was a La Liga day. Villarreal won earlier in the afternoon against Alaves (3-1) when Atlético could not do better than a draw in Huesca (0-0). Real Madrid received this Wednesday evening a promoted, Real Valladolid, but also Eibar received in his den the formation of Elche with the hope of winning for the first time in this Liga.

But nothing went as planned. Even though the locals had possession of the ball and more attempts than their evening opponents, they conceded the opener. It is the Argentine striker, Lucas Boye who, with a cross shot, opened the scoring (0-1, 37th). In the second half, Eibar benefited from a penalty missed by Exposito (52nd). Despite final attempts, Eibar failed to come back.