Liga: Espanyol bring down Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad (2nd, 29 pts) had the opportunity to regain the lead in La Liga this Sunday against Espanyol Barcelona (11th, 17 pts), before Real Madrid’s match against Sevilla (9 pm). The Txuri-urdinak were held in check last weekend by Valencia (0-0), before losing in the Europa League on the lawn of Monaco (2-1). The Catalans lost the derby to FC Barcelona (1-0). The Normand was of course titular in the central defense of Real, just like De Tomas at the forefront of the Espanyol attack. The locals dominated the proceedings early in the match, with possession of the ball largely in their favor (63% in the 20th minute). But it was Le Normand who got the first big opportunity, pushed back by Lopez (17th).

Puado answered him a few minutes before the break, but stumbled on Rimero (33rd), then on the post (39th). When they returned from the locker room, the Basques put pressure on the opposing goal, first on a corner (52nd), then on a good cross from Januzaj who could not find a taker (54th). The former Manchester United player was close to finding the net, but his center-shot ended on the crossbar (63rd). The Catalans were in more difficulty in the second half, Melamed’s curled shot still passed right next to the post of Remiro (71st). The premises even ended up opening the scoring, Herrera took advantage of a strike from De Tomas repelled by the Real keeper to deceive the latter (1-0, 78 ‘). Despite a big opportunity from Oyarzabal at the very end of the match (90th + 1), the Txuri-urdinak lost for the second time this season. On the next day, Espanyol will face Rayo Vallecano on their pitch, Real Sociedad will host Real Madrid.

