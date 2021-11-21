Liga: Espanyol castigates arbitration after defeat against FC Barcelona

After their defeat in the Barcelona derby at Camp Nou against Barça (1-0), Espanyol did not hide their anger after the meeting concerning the penalty obtained and transformed by Memphis Depay at the start of the second half to offer the victory to the Blaugranas. “Espanyol deserve respect, the players and supporters deserve respect. This is what I can say, this is the feeling we have at the moment ”, had first declared the sporting director Francisco Joaquín Pérez Rufete after the meeting.

As for the players, striker Raul de Tomas, who found the post twice at the end of the match, delivered in his turn: “For me, from the field, the penalty looks like a joke.” The captain of the Pericos (parakeets) David Lopez also commented on the referee error of Mr. Carlos del Cerro Grande: “We are pissed off because our club and our supporters deserve a lot more respect here and we cannot be silent. We have to say it and be honest. ” Vicente Moreno’s men leave the rival field empty-handed, synonymous with victory for the first of new coach Xavi Hernandez on the Catalan bench, which temporarily climbs to 6th place.