Last game of the year in La Liga with a twisty storyline. Led for much of the second period by a goal from Alderete (51st), Espanyol managed to reverse the situation on the lawn of Valencia to win 2-1.

De Tomas from the penalty spot (83rd) and Puado (88th) scored the winning goals. The Pericos remain 9th in this classification but are two points behind their opponent of the day, while the 19th day continues this Sunday.