Liga: FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid leave back to back

Watch out for the loser at Camp Nou this Saturday. As part of the 35th day of La Liga, FC Barcelona (3rd, 74 points) hosted Atlético de Madrid (1st, 76 pts) for a very important match in the title race. In case of victory, the Blaugranas could temporarily take the lead in the Spanish championship while the Colchoneros could consolidate their leading position before the other shock of the weekend: Real Madrid-Sevilla (Sunday, 9 p.m.). Who says decisive match says big starting line-ups. Ronald Koeman went out his 3-5-2 with Messi and Griezmann in front. Diego Simeone started with a 4-4-2 and the Correa-Suarez duo took place in attack. Despite two top teams in the field, the show was not there in the first period. Atlético lost Lemar to injury, when Barça saw Busquets leave for the same reason afterwards.

In terms of chances, Lenglet initially saved Ronald Koeman’s team by making a big intervention in front of Correa (19th). When the French did not intervene, Ter Stegen did the job in the goal ahead of Llorente (34th) and Suarez (35th, 37th). Only Messi on the Catalan side tried to shake things up with a rush (41st). After the break, the premises showed a better face with first this header from Lenglet (47th) and then this big opportunity from Moriba (62nd). With changes, both coaches were looking for the solution to unblock the situation. Araujo finally took care of it but the goal was canceled for an offside (71st). Barça finished well but Dembélé, in front of the goal, did not catch the frame (85th). Messi’s free kick passed him next (90th). Final score 0-0 which allowed Barça to temporarily pass second.

