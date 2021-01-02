Liga: Fekir fails to offer Betis victory in Sevilla derby

Nabil Fekir could have become the hero of this match but it was Bono who had the last word. By brilliantly stopping the Frenchman’s penalty a quarter of an hour from the end of this derby, the Sevilla FC goalkeeper preserved his own and snatched the 1-1 draw. With this point gleaned, the Blanquirrojos remain 5th and in the race for European places.

9th, Betis is still stuck in the soft underbelly of this Liga and can feed regrets. After the opener signed Suso (48th), Canales equalized quickly (53rd), from a penalty already. The Verdiblancos generally dominated this end of the meeting but that was not enough.

