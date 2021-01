This Sunday of football in Spain started with a duel between Getafe and Alavés, two formations of the second part of the table. And in the Madrid suburbs, the two teams parted with a score of 0-0.

A fairly poor match in occasions, and which seems to have done the business of the two coaches, Pepe Bordalas and Abelardo. Getafe is now eleventh, while Alavés remains eighteenth.

Find the La Liga standings here.