Liga: Getafe atomizes Valencia and heads out of the water

After Barcelona’s victory in Sevilla in the afternoon, this Liga Saturday ended with the trip from Valencia to Getafe. A duel between two teams at the bottom of the table, respectively 12th and 15th before kick-off. And in this meeting it was the Madrid club that opened the scoring with a goal from Mauro Arambarri with a magnificent strike outside the area before half-time (39th). The former Bordelais allowed his teammates to lead at the break.

After the locker room, the nightmare continued for Valence with the exclusion of Mouctar Diakhaby in the 51st. 4 minutes later, Jaime Mata came to spoil the evening for the residents of Mestalla a little more by scoring the second goal of the game (2-0). The evening could have been even worse if the red card for Gabriel Paulista had not been withdrawn by the VAR (76th). It was finally aggravated by Carles Aleña’s 1st goal in his new colors in the 87th minute (3-0). With this defeat, the Che could not follow after the success against Celta Vigo last weekend as José Bordalás’ men came out of the crisis and found their way back to victory after a series of 6 games without success including 5 losses.

