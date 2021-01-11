Liga: Getafe’s good shot at Elche

Getafe performs the beautiful operation of the evening in this 18th day of La Liga. Moving on the lawn of Elche, direct competitor for maintenance, the club from the Madrid suburbs won 3-1. He made a giant leap in the standings to move from 17th to 12th place with 4 points ahead of the red zone and their evening opponent.

Everything had started badly with the opening of the score of Guti (4th), the attacking midfielder of Elche. Cucurella equalized before the break (39th), then the expulsion of Marcone (52nd) made the task of the Azulones easier. Mata (69th) and Rodriguez from the penalty spot (86th) offered victory to their team. Note that Takefusa Kubo, the Japanese nugget on loan from Real Madrid, and Carles Aleñá, the midfielder ceded until the end of the season by Barça, made their first appearance on the pitch with Getafe.

