Liga: Granada win against Elche

Before the clash between Villarreal and Atlético tonight, Granada and Elche met for the account of the 25th day of La Liga. Granada, 9th, welcomed Elche, 19th in Andalusia. While things were going well for Granada in the Europa League after knocking out Napoli this week, Diego Martinez’s side had only won one La Liga fixture in 2021 before the game kicked off.

In the first half, it was Granada who opened the scoring through Domingos Quina, in the 31st minute, before Lucas Boyé answered him 10 minutes later (40th). 1-1 at the break. And finally 2-1 for Granada thanks to this goal from Antonio Puertas at the end of the match (79th). 2 goals to 1 final score. Granada gained a place in the standings while Elche remained in 19th and penultimate place in La Liga.

