Liga: Huesca and Osasuna leave back to back

Huesca received Osasuna this Saturday on behalf of the 28th day of La Liga. A meeting between two teams at the bottom of the table. Huesca, 20th and last, faced Osasuna, 13th but whose maintenance in the Spanish elite was still not assured. Despite his last place, Huesca could still believe in a maintenance as only four points separate the Pacheta team from the first non-relegation.

In the first period, no goal was scored by the two teams. 0-0 at half-time, and at the final whistle also since the score could not be released in the second half despite the domination of Huesca. A result that did not suit anyone and that blocked the two teams in the standings. With this draw, Huesca remains 20th and Osasuna does not budge from 13th position.

La Liga standings