Liga: important victory of Betis Sevilla against Granada in the race for Europe

Continuation and end of the 35th day of Liga this Monday evening with a duel between Betis Sevilla, which aims for a European place at the end of the season, and Granada, which simply seeks to finish as high as possible in this championship of Spain. And it was the Verdiblancos who won by two goal gaps at the Benito Villamarín stadium against the Rojiblancos (2-1). Borja Iglesias is the hero of the evening, he who scored twice for the men of Manuel Pellegrini (39th, 87th).

Despite the equalizer of Darwin Machis, who played against Claudio Bravo (66th), Granada did not manage to make the difference. With this victory, the Betis Sevilla (6th, 54 points) returns to Villarreal in the standings thanks to taking two units ahead of Unai Emery’s gang. For its part, Granada (10th, 45 points) remains stuck in the soft underbelly of this Liga.

