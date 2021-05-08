Liga: Levante and Alavés back to back

This 35th day of the Spanish league continued on this sunny Saturday, with a duel between Levante, on a series of four defeats, and Alavés, who flirts with the red zone. And against the Basques, the Granotas had to settle for a small point (2-2).

If Pere Pons had opened the scoring for the Vitoria team at the half-hour mark, José Luis Morales allowed his team to take the lead with a brace. Joselu then equalized at the very end of the game. One point in his pocket, Levante is still thirteenth. For his part, Alavés remains sixteenth and could enter the red zone depending on the results of the weekend.

