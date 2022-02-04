Liga: Levante sinks to Getafe

Red lantern of La Liga, Levante moved on the lawn of Getafe for the opening match of the 23rd day of the Spanish championship. With only 11 points taken in 21 games, the Granotes were already nine points behind the first non-relegation player. The people of Madrid wanted to get some air, being only two points from the relegation zone.

The locals finally won, thanks in particular to their striker Enes Ünal (3-0). The Turkish striker distinguished himself twice in the first period (1st, 29th) before former FC Barcelona Carles Aleña sealed the fate of the match in added time (90th + 5). The Azulones gain two places in the standings, Levante remain in last place in the table.