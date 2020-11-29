Home Sports football Liga: no winner between Getafe and Athletic
Liga: no winner between Getafe and Athletic

By kenyan

The 11th day of La Liga continued this Sunday with an interesting opposition between Getafe and Athletic, two formations which are a little below what is expected of them at the start of the season, with places in the middle of board. And in Madrid, the two teams parted with a score of 1-1.

Fairly early, Asier Villalibre gave the advantage to the Basques, with a header (0-1, 9th). The debates were fairly balanced, without too many opportunities to chew, and Angel Rodriguez equalized for the Azulones (1-1, 75th). With this point of the draw, Athletic passes ninth, while Getafe is eleventh.

Find the La Liga standings here.

