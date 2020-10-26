Home Sports football Liga: no winner between Levante and Celta
Sportsfootball

Liga: no winner between Levante and Celta

By kenyan

The seventh day of La Liga came to an end tonight, with an opposition between two clubs which clearly disappoint for now, Levante and Celta. Stuck at the bottom of the table with yet qualitative workforce, the two teams left on a 1-1 tonight in Valencia.

Shortly after the return from the locker room, Roger Marti gave the advantage to the Granotas, but Carreira equalized a few minutes later (1-1, 52nd). In added time, Dani Gomez thought he had offered the home victory, but his goal was ultimately canceled by VAR. Celta is seventeenth, Levante nineteenth.

